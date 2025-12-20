BHD to PKR: Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 20, 2025

Karachi/Manama, December 20, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is currently valued at 743.46 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), showing a marginal dip from 743.48 PKR on December 13, according to leading currency exchanges.

This continues the gradual downward trend seen from 744.01 PKR on November 29, 745.05 PKR on November 22, and earlier levels, highlighting persistent fluctuations shaped by global and domestic economic forces.

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate arises from sharply different monetary policies. The BHD maintains a fixed peg to the U.S. Dollar at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001, administered by the Central Bank of Bahrain, ensuring relative stability connected to USD trends and Bahrain’s oil-centric economy. Oil price variations and fiscal measures significantly influence its strength. In comparison, the PKR follows a managed floating system under the State Bank of Pakistan, rendering it susceptible to local inflation, trade deficits, and shifts in foreign reserves.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s fall to 743.46 PKR has important consequences for bilateral ties. For Bahrain, a somewhat weaker dinar can bolster export competitiveness while modestly elevating the price of Pakistani imports such as textiles. In Pakistan, cheaper Bahraini imports—especially petroleum products—may contribute to controlling inflation. Conversely, the lower rate could reduce the PKR equivalent of remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain, influencing family incomes, though Pakistani exporters may experience tougher competition in the Bahraini market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it consistently ranks as one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, denoted by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (paisa coins now obsolete). Symbolized by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR faces ongoing economic pressures and volatility.