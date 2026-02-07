BHD to PKR: Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 07, 2026

Karachi/Manama, February 07, 2026, 07:11 PM PKT – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 741.86 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, according to major currency exchanges. This rate reflects a continuation of the softening trend seen in recent weeks, following the notable drop from 745.46 PKR on January 24 and earlier levels including 742.53 PKR (Jan 17), 742.76 PKR (Jan 10), 742.92 PKR (Jan 03), 743.03 PKR (Dec 27), and 743.46 PKR (Dec 20).

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate arises from fundamentally different monetary frameworks.

The BHD remains firmly pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a fixed rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001, managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This arrangement provides stability closely tied to USD performance and Bahrain’s oil-driven economy, with oil price movements and fiscal policy changes being the primary external influences.

The PKR, by contrast, operates under a managed floating regime overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, making it more responsive—and more vulnerable—to domestic inflation, trade balance developments, foreign reserve levels, and external financing conditions.

Economic Impact

At 741.86 PKR, the weaker dinar brings several practical effects for both economies:

For Bahrain : A lower BHD/PKR rate improves the competitiveness of Bahraini exports and slightly raises the cost of Pakistani goods (especially textiles and agricultural products) for Bahraini buyers.

For Pakistan : Cheaper Bahraini imports—particularly petroleum products and other energy-related goods—can help ease inflationary pressure on households and businesses.

Remittances : Pakistani workers in Bahrain send home less in rupee terms compared to periods when the dinar was stronger, modestly reducing purchasing power for recipient families.

Exporters: Pakistani businesses selling to Bahrain may face slightly tougher price competition in the Bahraini market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency. It is subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Thanks to its dollar peg, it consistently ranks among the world’s highest-valued currencies and is symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency. It is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (although paisa coins are no longer in circulation). It is commonly denoted by “₨” or “Rs” and remains subject to periodic volatility driven by economic and external factors.