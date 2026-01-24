BHD to PKR: Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 24, 2026

Karachi/Manama, January 24, 2026: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is currently valued at 745.46 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marking a notable increase from 742.53 PKR on January 17, according to leading currency exchanges.

This reverses the recent downward trend observed from 742.76 PKR on January 10, 742.92 PKR on January 03, 743.03 PKR on December 27, 743.46 PKR on December 20, 743.48 PKR on December 13, and earlier lower levels, indicating a shift in market dynamics influenced by economic developments in both nations.

The BHD-PKR exchange rate arises from sharply different monetary policies. The BHD maintains a fixed peg to the U.S. Dollar at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001, administered by the Central Bank of Bahrain, ensuring relative stability connected to USD trends and Bahrain’s oil-centric economy. Oil price variations and fiscal measures significantly influence its strength. In comparison, the PKR follows a managed floating system under the State Bank of Pakistan, rendering it susceptible to local inflation, trade deficits, and shifts in foreign reserves.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s rise to 745.46 PKR has important consequences for bilateral ties. For Bahrain, a stronger dinar enhances the affordability of Pakistani imports such as textiles, benefiting consumers, though it may challenge export competitiveness. In Pakistan, higher costs for Bahraini imports—especially petroleum products—could exert pressure on inflation. However, the increased rate boosts the PKR value of remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain, supporting household incomes, while Pakistani exporters may find improved opportunities in the Bahraini market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it consistently ranks as one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, denoted by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), established in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and divided into 100 paisa (paisa coins now obsolete). Symbolized by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR faces ongoing economic pressures and volatility.