Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 14, 2025

Karachi/Manama, July 14, 2025, 08:49 PM PST – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) has climbed to 754.38 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of today, maintaining its upward trajectory from 753.22 PKR last week, based on insights from leading currency exchanges.

This follows a robust trend starting at 751.86 PKR on June 30, with key rates of 751.94 PKR on June 26 and 751.23 PKR on June 23, building on a 0.88% gain from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 underscore the dinar’s consistent strength, driven by Bahrain’s economic stability and Pakistan’s currency shifts.

1 Bahraini Dinar = 754.38 Pakistani Rupee

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate hinges on divergent monetary strategies. The BHD, fixed at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains steady, influenced by global USD movements and Bahrain’s oil-rich economy. Rising oil prices and fiscal reforms reinforce its value. Meanwhile, the PKR, overseen under a managed float by the State Bank of Pakistan, varies due to inflation, trade imbalances, and reserve fluctuations, adding to its instability.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s increase to 754.38 PKR carries notable economic effects. For Bahrain, a stronger dinar boosts the affordability of Pakistani imports like textiles, benefiting consumers, though it may hinder export competitiveness. For Pakistan, elevated costs of Bahraini imports, especially petroleum, could drive inflation. Yet, higher-valued remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain support local incomes, while exporters may gain a foothold in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), established in 1965, serves as Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it stands as one of the world’s most valuable currencies, marked by “BD” or “ب.د”.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, administered by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Represented by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely circulated but subject to economic volatility.