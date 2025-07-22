Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 22, 2025

Karachi/Manama, July 22, 2025, 08:27 PM PST – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) has surged to 759.88 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, marking a significant jump from 755.64 PKR on July 19, as reported by leading currency exchanges.

BHD to PKR- Latest Updates

This follows a consistent upward trend from 754.38 PKR on July 14, 753.22 PKR last week, and 751.86 PKR on June 30, with earlier rates of 751.94 PKR on June 26 and 751.23 PKR on June 23, reflecting a 0.88% rise from 744.79 PKR on June 8. Intermediate values of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13 underscore the dinar’s robust performance, driven by Bahrain’s economic stability and Pakistan’s currency pressures.

Valuation Criteria

The BHD-PKR exchange rate reflects differing monetary policies. The BHD, fixed at 1 USD = 0.376 BHD since 2001 by the Central Bank of Bahrain, remains steady, tied to global USD movements and Bahrain’s oil-driven economy. Rising oil prices and fiscal reforms strengthen its position. Meanwhile, the PKR, managed under a controlled float by the State Bank of Pakistan, varies due to inflation, trade imbalances, and reserve constraints, heightening its volatility.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s climb to 759.88 PKR carries notable economic consequences. For Bahrain, a stronger dinar enhances the affordability of Pakistani imports like textiles, benefiting consumers, though it may reduce export competitiveness. For Pakistan, rising costs of Bahraini imports, especially petroleum, could drive inflation. However, remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain increase in value, supporting local incomes, while exporters may gain traction in Bahrain’s market.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), established in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, divided into 1,000 fils and managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s most valuable currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and split into 100 paisa (now obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely circulated but susceptible to economic fluctuations.