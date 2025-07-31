Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 31, 2025

Karachi/Manama, July 31, 2025: Currency markets show the Bahraini Dinar weakening against the Pakistani Rupee, with BHD-PKR exchange rates reaching 751.43 today compared to 756.67 PKR recorded on July 28, according to major forex platforms.

BHD to PKR- Latest Updates

Recent trading data reveals the dinar’s fluctuating performance: 759.88 PKR (July 22), 755.64 PKR (July 19), 754.38 PKR (July 14), with previous week’s rate at 753.22 PKR. Monthly comparisons show 751.86 PKR (June 30), 751.94 PKR (June 26), and 751.23 PKR (June 23), representing a 0.88% monthly gain from the June 8 low of 744.79 PKR. Mid-June trading at 748.55 PKR (June 11) and 749.72 PKR (June 13) demonstrates ongoing market volatility influenced by regional economic conditions and monetary policy shifts.

Exchange Rate Fundamentals

BHD-PKR currency pair movements stem from contrasting monetary frameworks. Bahrain maintains its dinar’s USD peg at 0.376 BHD per dollar since 2001, providing stability through the Central Bank of Bahrain’s fixed exchange system. This arrangement links BHD performance to dollar strength and petroleum market dynamics affecting Bahrain’s oil-dependent economy. Conversely, Pakistan operates a managed floating exchange rate system via the State Bank of Pakistan, creating PKR volatility through inflation fluctuations, current account imbalances, and foreign exchange reserve changes.

Market Implications

Today’s BHD decline to 751.43 PKR generates broader economic consequences across both nations. Bahraini exporters may benefit from improved price competitiveness, though Pakistani textile and commodity imports become costlier for local consumers. Pakistani markets could experience reduced import costs for Bahraini petroleum products, potentially easing domestic price pressures. Cross-border financial flows face mixed impacts: Pakistani workers’ remittances from Bahrain may decrease in local purchasing power, while Pakistani exporters encounter heightened competition accessing Bahraini consumer markets.

Currency Profiles

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) serves as Bahrain’s primary legal tender since 1965, subdivided into 1,000 fils units under Central Bank of Bahrain oversight. Its USD peg positions BHD among globally strongest currencies, represented by “BD” symbols.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) functions as Pakistan’s national currency from 1948, administered by the State Bank of Pakistan with traditional 100 paisa subdivisions (currently discontinued). PKR uses “₨” or “Rs” notation and experiences regular volatility due to macroeconomic pressures and external trade dynamics.

