Manama, Bahrain – July 4, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) reached a new high against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, trading at 753.22 PKR, up slightly from 752.59 PKR on July 2nd. This marks a continuation of the BHD’s robust performance throughout June 2025, where it appreciated by 7.80 PKR, climbing from 744.79 PKR at the month’s start to its current level.

Introduction to BHD and PKR

The Bahraini Dinar, the official currency of Bahrain, is one of the strongest currencies globally, pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of 1 BHD = 2.659 USD. This peg provides stability, making it a reliable store of value in the Gulf region. The Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s official currency, is a floating currency subject to market-driven fluctuations, often influenced by economic conditions, foreign exchange reserves, and global trade dynamics.

1 Bahraini Dinar = 753.22 Pakistani Rupee

Valuation Criteria

The BHD’s appreciation against the PKR in June 2025 can be attributed to several factors. Bahrain’s stable economic policies, underpinned by its US dollar peg, have bolstered investor confidence. Additionally, strong oil prices and Bahrain’s growing non-oil sector, including financial services and tourism, have supported the dinar’s value. In contrast, the PKR has faced pressure from inflationary trends, trade imbalances, and reliance on foreign remittances in Pakistan. The consistent appreciation of the BHD reflects these diverging economic trajectories, with the dinar gaining 1.05% against the rupee over the month.

Impact

The Bahraini Dinar’s rise has significant implications for trade and remittances between Bahrain and Pakistan. For Bahraini businesses importing from Pakistan, the stronger dinar reduces costs, enhancing purchasing power. However, Pakistani exporters may face challenges as their goods become relatively more expensive. For the large Pakistani expatriate community in Bahrain, the stronger BHD means remittances sent home in PKR yield higher value, boosting household incomes in Pakistan. Conversely, Pakistani consumers and businesses relying on Bahraini imports may face increased costs.

The steady climb of the Bahraini Dinar underscores Bahrain’s economic resilience, while Pakistan may need to address structural economic challenges to stabilize the PKR’s performance in the long term.