Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 13, 2025

Karachi/Manama, June 13, 2025 — The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) has strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), reaching 749.72 PKR on Friday, up from Tuesday’s 748.55 PKR and marking a significant rise from last week’s 744.79 PKR, according to data from forex markets.

Valuation Mechanism

The exchange rate between the Bahraini Dinar and Pakistani Rupee is determined by market forces in the foreign exchange market, where supply and demand for each currency dictate its value. The Bahraini Dinar is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 0.376 BHD per USD, which stabilizes its value against major currencies. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates on a managed float, where its value fluctuates based on market dynamics, with occasional interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan to curb volatility. Factors such as trade balances, foreign investment, and economic policies influence the PKR’s performance against currencies like the BHD.

Impact of the Surge

The appreciation of the Bahraini Dinar against the PKR has significant implications. For Pakistani workers in Bahrain, remittances sent home will now yield more PKR, boosting their families’ purchasing power in Pakistan. However, Pakistani importers dealing with Bahraini goods or services face higher costs, as more PKR is required to purchase BHD. This could increase the price of imported goods in Pakistan, potentially contributing to inflationary pressures. Conversely, Bahraini businesses importing from Pakistan may find goods cheaper, encouraging trade. The shift may also influence tourism and investment flows, with Bahrain becoming a more expensive destination for Pakistanis.

About BHD and PKR

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), the official currency of Pakistan, is issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and is widely used in domestic and international transactions. The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), Bahrain’s official currency, is issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain and is one of the strongest currencies globally due to its peg to the US Dollar and Bahrain’s robust economic framework. The recent surge in the BHD’s value against the PKR highlights the dynamic nature of currency markets and their broader economic impacts.