Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 2, 2025

Karachi/Manama- June 2: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is presently priced at 744.79 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), showing a consistent exchange rate according to the most recent market data. This consistency indicates a balance in the economic indicators of both currencies, providing insights into their valuations and the implications for trade and investment.

Factors Influencing Valuation

The exchange rate of the Bahraini Dinar in relation to the Pakistani Rupee is influenced by various factors, such as supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, the economic stability of both countries, and the monetary policies implemented by Pakistan and Bahrain. The Bahraini Dinar’s fixed value against the U.S. dollar at 0.376 BHD per USD is supported by Bahrain’s strong oil-driven economy and a stable monetary framework managed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This peg fosters low volatility against major currencies, which in turn stabilizes its worth against the PKR.

On the other hand, the Pakistani Rupee is governed by a managed floating exchange rate system, which is swayed by the interventions of the State Bank of Pakistan, inflation rates, and levels of foreign exchange reserves. The economy of Pakistan is significantly dependent on remittances, textile exports, and foreign loans, making it more susceptible to fluctuations. The current exchange rate of 744.79 PKR/BHD signifies a balance in trade activities and short-term investor assurance, despite the economic obstacles faced by Pakistan, including inflation and external debt challenges.

Implications for the Economy

The established exchange rate has considerable effects on both countries’ economies. For Bahrain, a steady BHD-PKR exchange rate promotes predictable trade costs, especially for imports from Pakistan, such as textiles and agricultural products. This stability enhances the confidence of Bahraini investors and Pakistani firms that benefit from Bahraini investments, reducing the currency risk linked to international investments.

For Pakistan, a stable rate ensures that imports from Bahrain, vital for the banking and energy sectors, including petroleum products and financial services, remain affordable. Additionally, remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain, an essential source of foreign currency, are less affected by fluctuations in exchange rates, ensuring a consistent inflow for Pakistani consumers and the overall economy.

However, the exchange rate between the Bahraini Dinar and the PKR underscores the differences in purchasing power. One BHD corresponds to a notable amount of PKR, which could increase pressure on Pakistan’s import costs and trade balance if the PKR weakens in the future. Conversely, this situation enhances the competitiveness of Pakistani labor and products in Bahrain, potentially increasing exports and remittance flows.

Overview of Currencies

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was established in 1965 as the official currency of the Kingdom of Bahrain, succeeding the Gulf Rupee. Its abbreviation is “BD” or “ب.د”, and it is divided into 1,000 fils. The BHD is recognized as one of the strongest currencies in the world, bolstered by Bahrain’s oil reserves and prudent economic policies.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), which began circulating in 1948, serves as the currency of Pakistan, replacing the Indian Rupee. It is represented by the symbol “₨” or “Rs” and is divided into 100 paisa. The PKR’s value is shaped by Pakistan’s varied economy, which includes agriculture, manufacturing, and services, as well as global commodity prices and financial support from the IMF.