Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 20, 2025

Karachi, June 20, 2025 – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at a stable rate of 751.23 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, holding steady since June 18 when it reached 751.34 PKR. This follows a consistent upward trend earlier this month, with the BHD climbing from 744.79 PKR on June 8, marking a notable 0.88% increase, to 748.55 PKR on June 11, and 749.72 PKR on June 13, according to data from major currency exchanges.

1 Bahraini Dinar= 751.23 Pakistani Rupee

Introduction to BHD and PKR

The Bahraini Dinar, the official currency of Bahrain since 1965, is one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Its symbol is BHD. The Pakistani Rupee, Pakistan’s official currency, is issued by the State Bank of Pakistan and subdivided into 100 paisa, though paisa coins are no longer in use. The PKR is widely used across Pakistan, from urban centers like Karachi to rural regions.

Valuation Mechanism

The Bahraini Dinar’s valuation is anchored by its fixed peg to the U.S. Dollar (USD) at a rate of 1 BHD to 2.659 USD, maintained by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This peg ensures minimal volatility, with the BHD’s strength closely tied to global USD movements and Bahrain’s robust economic fundamentals, particularly its oil and gas exports. Rising global oil prices, as seen recently, further bolster Bahrain’s fiscal position, supporting the dinar’s value.

In contrast, the PKR operates under a managed float regime, where its value is determined by market supply and demand, with occasional interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan to curb excessive volatility. The PKR faces downward pressure due to Pakistan’s economic challenges, including high inflation, a persistent trade deficit, and low foreign exchange reserves. The BHD-PKR exchange rate reflects these dynamics, with the BHD’s gains largely driven by PKR weakness rather than significant shifts in Bahrain’s currency.

Economic Impact

The BHD’s steady appreciation against the PKR has significant implications for Pakistan-Bahrain economic ties. Bahrain hosts a sizable Pakistani expatriate community, whose remittances in BHD provide critical support to Pakistan’s economy. A stronger BHD increases the PKR value of these remittances, boosting the purchasing power of recipient families in Pakistan. However, it raises the cost of Pakistani exports to Bahrain, potentially impacting trade competitiveness.

For Pakistani travelers and businesses operating in Bahrain, the rising BHD-PKR rate increases the cost of transactions, affecting travel expenses and import costs. Conversely, Bahraini investors and businesses benefit from a stronger dinar when engaging with Pakistan’s market. The exchange rate’s trajectory may hinge on global oil prices, Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels, and potential International Monetary Fund (IMF) support for Pakistan’s economy. Traders are also monitoring U.S. economic data due to the BHD’s USD linkage and Pakistan’s political stability for near-term cues.

Outlook

The Bahraini Dinar’s stability at around 751 PKR since June 18 suggests market confidence in Bahrain’s currency, underpinned by its economic stability and USD peg. However, the PKR’s vulnerability to domestic and global economic pressures, including rising commodity prices and geopolitical tensions, could drive further fluctuations in the BHD-PKR pair. Analysts recommend that businesses and individuals stay informed on exchange rate trends to navigate these dynamics effectively.

Source: Currency exchange data from major forex markets, June 2025.