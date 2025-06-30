Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 30, 2025

Karachi/Manama, June 30, 2025 – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 751.86 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, slightly down from 751.94 PKR on June 26 but up from 751.23 PKR on June 23, according to data from major currency exchanges.

This marks a steady climb from 744.79 PKR on June 8, reflecting a notable 0.88% increase over the first half of the month, with intermediate rates of 748.55 PKR on June 11 and 749.72 PKR on June 13. The consistent uptrend underscores Bahrain’s economic stability and ongoing challenges in Pakistan’s currency market.

Valuation Criteria

The exchange rate between the Bahraini Dinar and Pakistani Rupee is shaped by distinct monetary policies and economic conditions. The BHD is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a fixed rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy maintained by the Central Bank of Bahrain since 2001. This peg ties the BHD’s value to global USD movements and Bahrain’s oil-driven economy, ensuring low volatility. Rising global oil prices and Bahrain’s fiscal reforms further bolster the dinar’s strength. In contrast, the PKR operates under a managed float regime, with the State Bank of Pakistan intervening to mitigate volatility. The PKR’s value is influenced by domestic factors like inflation, trade deficits, and foreign exchange reserves, making it more susceptible to fluctuations.

1 Bahraini Dinar (BHD)= 751.86 Pakistani Rupee

Economic Impact

The BHD’s gradual appreciation against the PKR has significant implications for economic ties between Bahrain and Pakistan. For Bahrain, a stronger dinar enhances purchasing power for Pakistani imports, such as textiles and agricultural products, benefiting Bahraini consumers. However, it may reduce the competitiveness of Bahraini exports to Pakistan. For Pakistan, the rising BHD-PKR rate increases the cost of Bahraini imports, particularly petroleum products, potentially fueling inflation. Conversely, remittances from Pakistani expatriates in Bahrain gain value in PKR, supporting household incomes and Pakistan’s economy. Pakistani exporters may also benefit from a weaker PKR, as their goods become more affordable in Bahrain.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is Bahrain’s official currency, subdivided into 1,000 fils and issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Pegged to the U.S. Dollar, it ranks among the world’s highest-valued currencies, symbolized by “BD” or “ب.د”. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948, is Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan and subdivided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are obsolete). Denoted by “₨” or “Rs,” the PKR is widely used across Pakistan but faces volatility due to economic challenges.