Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Mar. 07, 2026

Karachi/Manama, March 07, 2026: – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 741.04 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today according to major currency exchanges. The rate has held steady at this level since the last update on February 28, showing no significant movement in the past week and continuing the very gradual softening trend that has persisted since the brief peak of 745.46 PKR on January 24.

The recent history of the pair illustrates the slow downward path: 743.48 PKR (Dec 13), 743.46 PKR (Dec 20), 743.03 PKR (Dec 27), 742.92 PKR (Jan 03), 742.76 PKR (Jan 10), 742.53 PKR (Jan 17), 741.86 PKR (Feb 07), 741.68 PKR (Feb 14), 741.38 PKR (Feb 21), and now 741.04 PKR (Feb 28–Mar 07). This consistent but modest decline reflects the sustained relative weakness of the Pakistani rupee against the firmly dollar-pegged Bahraini dinar amid differing economic conditions and monetary frameworks in the two countries.

The Bahraini dinar continues to be fixed to the US dollar at the rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy the Central Bank of Bahrain has followed consistently since 2001. This arrangement provides exceptional stability and very low volatility, with the dinar’s value moving in near-perfect lockstep with the dollar and responding primarily to global oil price fluctuations and Bahrain’s fiscal performance. The Pakistani rupee, managed under a floating regime by the State Bank of Pakistan, remains considerably more variable. Its exchange rate is shaped by a wide range of domestic and external influences including inflation trends, trade and current account balances, foreign exchange reserve levels, external debt servicing requirements, remittance inflows, investor sentiment, and occasional central bank actions to smooth out excessive fluctuations.

At the prevailing rate of 741.04 PKR the softer dinar continues to produce several observable cross-border economic consequences. Bahraini exporters enjoy a marginal increase in price competitiveness on global markets, while Pakistani-origin goods—particularly textiles, rice, fresh produce, and certain food and manufactured items—become slightly more expensive for Bahraini importers and consumers. In Pakistan, the lower rupee cost of Bahraini imports, most notably petroleum products, refined fuels, and other energy-related commodities, continues to offer some protection against imported inflation and helps restrain cost increases for households, transport, and industry. Remittances sent by the large Pakistani workforce in Bahrain lose additional purchasing power in rupee terms compared with periods when the dinar was stronger, placing gradual downward pressure on the real income of recipient families. On the export front, Pakistani companies selling to Bahrain may find their products marginally more price-attractive in that market, although total trade volumes are still driven mainly by demand patterns, shipping and logistics costs, quality considerations, and non-price factors.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was introduced in 1965, is subdivided into 1,000 fils, and is issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Its dollar peg has kept it among the world’s most valuable currencies for decades; it is denoted by BD or ب.د. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was established in 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, and is divided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins have long been discontinued). It is commonly represented as ₨ or Rs and remains subject to periodic volatility driven by domestic macroeconomic conditions and external developments.