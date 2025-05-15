Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 15, 2025

Manama, Bahrain – May 15, 2025: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) maintained its stability against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, with the exchange rate steady at 747.49 PKR, according to the latest interbank market data. This consistency reflects broader economic factors influencing both currencies, particularly Bahrain’s fixed exchange rate policy and Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy.

Valuation Process

The exchange rate between the Bahraini Dinar and Pakistani Rupee is determined primarily through the interbank market, where major financial institutions trade currencies. The BHD’s valuation is heavily influenced by its peg to the U.S. Dollar (USD) at a fixed rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy enforced by the Central Bank of Bahrain since 2001. This peg ensures the BHD remains stable against major currencies, including those indirectly tied to the USD, like the PKR.

The PKR, on the other hand, operates under a managed float regime, with the State Bank of Pakistan intervening to curb excessive volatility. The BHD/PKR rate is calculated based on the USD/PKR rate and the fixed BHD/USD peg. For instance, if 1 USD equals approximately 280 PKR, the BHD’s value in PKR is derived by dividing the PKR/USD rate by the BHD/USD rate (280 ÷ 0.376 ≈ 747.49 PKR). Real-time data from currency converters and financial platforms, such as Wise and Coinbase, confirm this rate’s accuracy as of May 15, 2025.

Economic Impact

The stability of the Bahraini Dinar against the PKR has significant implications for trade, remittances, and travel between Bahrain and Pakistan. Bahrain hosts a large Pakistani expatriate community, and a stable exchange rate ensures predictable remittance flows, benefiting families in Pakistan who rely on these funds. For businesses, the consistent rate facilitates smoother trade, particularly in sectors like construction and retail, where Pakistani workers and Bahraini firms frequently interact.

For Pakistan, a stable PKR against the BHD supports its broader economic stabilization efforts amid challenges like inflation and external debt. However, the PKR’s value remains sensitive to domestic factors, such as political stability and foreign exchange reserves, which could influence future fluctuations. Bahrain’s economy, bolstered by its USD peg and ongoing fiscal reforms to diversify from oil dependency, is likely to maintain the BHD’s strength, ensuring continued stability in the BHD/PKR pair.

Travelers and investors also benefit from this predictability. Pakistani visitors to Bahrain can plan expenses with confidence, while Bahraini investors eyeing opportunities in Pakistan’s growing markets face lower currency risk. However, analysts caution that global economic shifts, such as changes in U.S. monetary policy or oil prices, could indirectly affect the PKR’s value, given Pakistan’s reliance on imports.

Currency Background

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD), introduced in 1965, is the official currency of Bahrain, subdivided into 1,000 fils. Pegged to the USD, it is one of the world’s highest-valued currencies, symbolized by .د.ب or BD. Issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the BHD is used exclusively within the kingdom and is not widely accepted abroad, requiring exchange for international travel.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨ or Rs, has been Pakistan’s official currency since the country’s independence in 1947. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, it is subdivided into 100 paisa, though paisa coins are largely obsolete. The PKR is used nationwide, from urban centers like Karachi to rural regions, but like the BHD, it is not widely accepted outside Pakistan, necessitating exchange for foreign transactions.

Today’s stable BHD/PKR rate underscores the interplay of Bahrain’s fixed-rate policy and Pakistan’s managed float, offering a reliable foundation for economic interactions between the two nations.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan