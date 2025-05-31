Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 31, 2025

Karachi/Manama- May 31: The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is currently valued at 744.79 Pakistani Rupees (PKR), maintaining a stable exchange rate based on the latest market data. This stability suggests a balance in the economic indicators of both currencies, shedding light on their valuations and the effects on trade and investment.

Valuation Factors

The exchange rate of the Bahraini Dinar relative to the PKR is affected by several elements, including the supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, the economic stability of both nations, and the monetary policies of Pakistan and Bahrain. The Bahraini Dinar’s fixed exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at 0.376 BHD per USD is underpinned by Bahrain’s robust oil-driven economy and a stable monetary system overseen by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This peg promotes low volatility against major currencies, by extension stabilizing its value against the PKR.

In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed floating exchange rate system influenced by interventions from the State Bank of Pakistan, levels of inflation, and foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan’s economy, heavily reliant on remittances, textile exports, and foreign loans, tends to be more volatile. The current stability at 744.79 PKR/BHD reflects a balance in trade flows and short-term investor confidence, despite the economic challenges facing Pakistan, including inflation and external debt pressures.

Economic Implications

The established exchange rate influences the economies of both nations in significant ways. For Bahrain, a consistent BHD-PKR rate fosters predictable trade costs, particularly for imports from Pakistan, such as textiles and agricultural products. This stability boosts confidence for Bahraini investors and Pakistani businesses benefiting from Bahraini capital, diminishing currency risk associated with international investments.

For Pakistan, the stable rate guarantees the affordability of imports from Bahrain, which are crucial for the banking and energy sectors, including petroleum products and financial services. Furthermore, remittances from Pakistani workers in Bahrain, a key source of foreign exchange, are less vulnerable to changes in exchange rates, ensuring steady inflows for Pakistani consumers and the broader economy.

However, the exchange rate of the Bahraini Dinar against the PKR highlights the disparity in purchasing power. One BHD equates to a significant amount of PKR, which may exert pressure on Pakistan’s import expenses and trade balance if the PKR depreciates in the future. Conversely, this scenario enhances the competitiveness of Pakistani labor and goods in Bahrain, potentially boosting exports and remittances.

Currency Overview

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was introduced in 1965 as the official currency of the Kingdom of Bahrain, replacing the Gulf Rupee. Its abbreviation is “BD” or “ب.د”, and it is subdivided into 1,000 fils. The BHD is one of the strongest currencies globally, backed by Bahrain’s oil reserves and sound economic policies.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), which began circulation in 1948, is the currency of Pakistan, succeeding the Indian Rupee. It is denoted by the symbol “₨” or “Rs” and divided into 100 paisa. The value of the PKR is influenced by Pakistan’s diverse economy, encompassing agriculture, manufacturing, and services, as well as global commodity prices and support from the IMF.