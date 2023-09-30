31.9 C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Fourth Bahraini serviceman dies after Houthi attack near Saudi border

A fourth Bahraini serviceman died on Friday following a Houthi drone attack on Monday against forces of the Saudi-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said on Friday.

The officer died of his wounds on Friday, BDF said in a statement.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has battled the Saudi-led coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of the population dependent on aid.

The drone attack follows more than a year of relative calm in Yemen as negotiations gain momentum. It could jeopardise talks between Saudi and Houthi officials who have just held another round of negotiations on a potential agreement towards ending the conflict.

 

