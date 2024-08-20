Bahrain’s non-oil trade shows growth in July 2024

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has released its July 2024 Foreign Trade report, indicating a positive trend in Bahrain’s non-oil trade. The report covers data on Trade Balance, Imports, National Origin Exports, and Re-exports.

According to the report, non-oil imports increased by 5% in July 2024, reaching BD464 million, compared to BD441 million in July 2023.

The top 10 importing countries accounted for 70% of the total import value, with China leading at BD73 million (16%), followed by Australia at BD65 million (14%), and Brazil at BD37 million (8%). The main imported product was Other Aluminum Oxide, valued at BD66 million (14%).

On the export side, non-oil exports (National Origin) rose by 4%, totaling BD337 million in July 2024, up from BD323 million in the same month last year.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of Bahraini products, with BD61 million (18%), followed by the United States at BD28 million (8%) and the United Arab Emirates at BD25 million (7%). Agglomerated Iron Ores and Concentrates Alloyed topped the list of exported products at BD83 million (25%).

Re-exports also saw a significant increase, rising by 22% to BD61 million in July 2024, compared to BD50 million in July 2023.

The United Arab Emirates was the largest destination for re-exports, with BD21 million (34%), followed by Saudi Arabia at BD18 million (30%) and Germany at BD3 million (5%). Private Cars were the most re-exported item, valued at BD9 million (15%).

The report also highlighted a slight improvement in the trade balance, with the deficit narrowing to BD66 million in July 2024, compared to BD68 million in July 2023. This reflects a continued positive trend in Bahrain’s non-oil trade sector.