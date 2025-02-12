WATCH: Baida teaser unveils a thrilling new world

Actor Sudhanshu Rai has joined forces with filmmaker Puneet Sharma to create a groundbreaking supernatural sci-fi thriller called Baida.

The teaser for the supernatural sci-fi thriller film Baida, which blends futuristic sci-fi with ancient beliefs, was recently unveiled, and it’s already generating buzz.

The 1-minute-42-second teaser opens with a gripping scene of a man being hanged, setting the tone for this high-stakes thriller.

Baida, directed by Puneet Sharma, follows the protagonist’s battle against a dark force, taking him through various places and dimensions in a desperate fight for survival.

The film features a diverse cast, including Hiten Tejwani and Sourabh Raaj Jain, who play roles unlike anything they’ve done before. Other cast members include Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, and Akhlaq Ahmad Azad.

Puneet Sharma described Baida as a film with a “compelling storyline” and “powerful characters” that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

He also promised that the movie will be an exhilarating ride, designed to surprise and entertain audiences of all ages. “It’s the story of Baida that they will take back from the theatres,” he said.

The film is set to release on March 21, and the team is excited about the overwhelming response to the teaser.

Baida is based on a popular story written by Sudhanshu Rai, and much of the film was shot in India’s Hindi Heartland, specifically near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The film promises to be an exciting mix of fantasy and reality, showcasing a unique cinematic experience.