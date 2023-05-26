Baidu will ‘very soon’ officially launch generative AI model, says CEO

Chinese search engine giant Baidu’s CEO Robin Li said on Friday that the company will “very soon” officially launch Ernie 3.5, a generative AI large-language model that will power Baidu’s ChatGPT-like app Ernie Bot and upgrade its search engine.

Li made the announcement at the Zhongguancun Forum, one of China’s most well-known techology forums, around two months after Ernie Bot was first shown to the public to mixed reviews.

