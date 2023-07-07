Sanjay Leela Bhansali gifted ‘Baiju Bawra’ to Ranveer Singh on birthday?

Not just ‘Don’, birthday boy Ranveer Singh bagged another big film on his day as veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali gifted him the titular role in ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Seems like the buzz about Singh being replaced from SLB’s long-anticipated project ‘Baiju Bawra’ after a series of flops has no truth to it as the actor is very playing the eponymous role in the title opposite his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Bhansali is not considering any other actor for his ambitious musical drama due to a lull in Singh’s career.

Quoting a source close to the veteran filmmaker, the publication confirmed, “For SLB, it was always Ranveer and Alia for Baiju Bawra. Ranveer was the first choice for the title role in Baiju Bawra after Padmaavat.”

The insider also shared that Bhansali was advised to explore other actors as he had already worked with Singh in three films, however, he is sure to go ahead with the pair, irrespective of the Box Office fate of their upcoming collaboration ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

More reports also suggest that Bhansali will be using a ‘Heeramandi’ redesigned set for ‘Baiju Bawra’ in Film City, Mumbai and the film will go on the floor by the end of this year or early 2024.

It is pertinent to note here that Bhansali had previously directed Singh on blockbuster titles ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

