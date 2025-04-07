Pakistan issues over 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims for Baisakhi festival

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued more than 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival 2025, ARY News reported.

These visas will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan from 10th to 19th April, where they will participate in Baisakhi celebrations and visit key religious sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, said the large number of visas issued reflects Pakistan’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and people-to-people contact.

He further stated that the country’s visa policy aims to build bridges between different cultures and religions, adding that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the pilgrimage of religious visitors to sacred sites across the country.

Earlier, High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi has issued 154 visas to a group of pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to take place from 24 February to 02 March 2025.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey.

The Charge d’ Affaires reaffirmed that the government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

Under the Pak-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, each year thousands of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals.

Pakistan regularly issued visas to Indian pilgrims for holy visits but the Indian government’s attitude towards Pakistani pilgrims is always unwelcoming as last month New Delhi denied visas to 400 Pakistani pilgrims for Urs at Ajmer Sharif.

The Indian authorities issued visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, significantly below the allotted quota of 500.