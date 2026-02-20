Bajaur suicide bomber identified as member of Afghan Taliban special forces

ISLAMABAD: The suicide bomber who attacked Malangi check post in Bajaur has been identified as an Afghan national and a member of the Afghan Taliban’s special forces, ARY News reported on Friday, citing security sources.

On February 16, 2026, a terrorist attempted a suicide attack on a joint security check post in Bajaur. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 11 security personnel.

According to security sources, the attacker has been identified as Khwariji Ahmed, alias Qari Abdullah Abuzar, a resident of Balkh province in Afghanistan.

Sources said he had previously been part of the Taliban’s special forces.

Security officials stated that there is undeniable evidence of Afghan soil being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

They added that the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorism incidents inside Pakistan reflects the Afghan Taliban regime’s patronage and facilitation of terrorists.

Sources further said that many recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan have cross-border links.

The suicide bomber who carried out an attack in the Tarlai area of Islamabad on February 6, 2026, had received terrorist training in Afghanistan.

Similarly, the attackers involved in the November 11, 2025, assault on the Islamabad Judicial Complex and the November 24 attack on FC Headquarters in Peshawar also belonged to Afghanistan.

Last year, Afghan nationals were involved in the October 10 attack on the Police Training Center in Dera Ismail Khan and the November 10 attack on Cadet College Wana.

On October 19, 2025, a suicide bomber named Naimatullah, son of Musa Jan, arrested in South Waziristan, was also a resident of Kandahar province, Afghanistan.

Security sources also stated that the March 4, 2025, Bannu Cantonment attack was planned from Afghanistan, with confirmed involvement of Afghan nationals.

In addition, facilitators of the March 11, 2025, Jaffar Express attack were in continuous contact with TTP chief Khwariji Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, who was said to be hiding in Afghanistan.

Authorities also cited the confessional statement of suicide bomber Rohullah, arrested on September 3, 2024, as further evidence of cross-border terrorism originating from Afghanistan.