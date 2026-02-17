Eleven security personnel martyred, 12 Khwarij killed in Bajaur check post attack

Rawalpindi: Twelve terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed, and 11 security personnel were martyred in an attack on a joint security check post in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, on 16 February 2026, a cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) joint check post in Bajaur by Khwarij.

The assailants sought to breach the check post’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces, ISPR noted.

Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, the valiant troops engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision, eliminating twelve khwarij.

The ISPR noted that the attackers, in their desperation, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. The blast’s impact caused the infrastructure at the check post to collapse, resultantly eleven brave sons of soil being rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embracing Shahadat.

Tragically, civilian residential buildings in close proximity also suffered severe destruction as a result of the explosion, leading to the martyrdom of one innocent young girl and injuries to seven others, including women and children.

The ISPR stated that the sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area.

The statement further stated that the relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” – as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan – by security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the ISPR added.