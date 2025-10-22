Khawarijs hideouts, tunnels destroyed in Bajaur operation

BAJAUR: Security forces carried out a successful operation against Khawarij militants in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

According to the sources, the operation—based on intelligence reports—targeted a cave in the Shahi Tangi forest, where the Khawarijs had established hideouts and tunnels. Security forces successfully eliminated these hideouts during the operation.

An intense exchange of fire took place, resulting in the killing of one Khawarij, while others were injured and managed to flee the area.

The operation also led to the recovery of weapons, explosives, and communication equipment used by the militants. The surrounding area, including the tunnel network, was thoroughly cleared by the forces.

Pakistan’s security forces reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorism—particularly India-sponsored threats—in line with the national counter-terrorism initiative, Azm-e-Istehkam.

Earlier, Pakistan security forces killed 34 Fitna al-Khawarij in multiple operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, where 18 terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

In a separate operation in South Waziristan, eight more Fitna al Khawarij were eliminated, while another eight were killed in Bannu, ISPR stated.

The military’s media wing added that Pakistan’s security forces remain fully committed to eradicating India-sponsored terrorism in line with the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam.”

Tensions at the Durand Line increased in the recent days after Afghan Taliban and Khawarij attacked Pakistani posts, resulting in strong response from the security forces.