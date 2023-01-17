Bajwa tax record leak: court issues detailed verdict on journalist’s judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court in Islamabad has issued a detailed verdict on the judicial remand of journalist Shahid Aslam in former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tax record leak, ARY News reported.

As per details. the court said in the detailed verdict that the journalist was in FIA custody but the investigation couldn’t move forward.

The prosecution had confined the investigation just to the laptop and mobile phone of the journalist.

The court hereby doesn’t feel the need to send Shahid Aslam for further physical remand.

The arguments presented by the investigation officer for the physical remand are not satisfactory.

Hereby, the court sent the journalist on judicial remand to jail till January 30.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC) recorded the statements of three suspects, arrested in connection with the income tax data leak of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

ISPR’s statement

On November 27, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) rubbished nefarious campaign launched against Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family related to their tax records.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the reports were “totally untrue and based on blatant lies”.

“Misleading data regarding the assets of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family have been shared on social media. These misleading figures are exaggerated and based on assumption,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that a certain group has “cleverly and dishonestly” attributed the assets of General Bajwa’s daughter-in-law’s father and family to the army chief and his family.

FBR widens probe into tax record leak

The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Saturday included three more income tax officers in the investigation of leaked tax record details of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family.

Sources said that FBR will carry out an investigation from the chief commissioner, commissioner and additional commissioner in connection with the leaked tax record details of Gen Bajwa and his family.

The leaked tax details were downloaded from the deputy commissioner Lahore’s login and then pictures were captured from the deputy commissioner’s computer, sources said.

