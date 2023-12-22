Baked beans recalled over concerns the tins may contain rubber balls

In a bizarre incident, three leading supermarkets have recalled tinned beans over concerns that they may contain small rubber balls that make them unsafe to eat.

Customers have been advised to not eat the products and instead return them to the store they bought them from for a full refund.

Three products from the food producers have been named in the warning, including baked beans, baked beans with sausages and bean salad.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the company has noted the presence of rubber balls, approximately 2.5cm in diameter, that could present a choking hazard.

The recall notices only apply to products with the specific best before dates and batch codes listed. No receipt is needed to get a refund.

On December 14, supermarket chain was forced to recall a Christmas stuffing product because it might contain moths.

They said the Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix may be “unfit for human consumption” and apologised to customers.