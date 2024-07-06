web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bakery employee robbed of Rs 30mn in Karachi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: In a brazen daylight robbery in the Sharafabad area of Karachi, armed suspects escaped after robbing Rs 3 million from a bakery employee in just 20 seconds, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident – which occurred after the employee was returning from a bank in Muhammad Ali Society – was captured on CCTV footage.

The footage of the incident revealed that the bakery employee stopped the car outside the bakery while another employee can be seen approaching the vehicle to help with the cash in the meantime the security guard was helping the employee to park the car.

During this period, the robbers – allegedly following the victim from the bank – snatched the bag full of cash from the hands of the other employee and attempted to flee from the scene.

The security guard tried to stop the robbery bid but was met with gunfire. Fortunately, the bullets did not hit the guard, while his weapon also fell during the scuffle.

The robbers seized the guard’s weapon and made their escape towards Jail Road.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.