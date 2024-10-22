Bakhtawar Bhutto names newborn son after her grandfather Zulfiqar Bhutto

Bakhtawar Bhutto, the eldest daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari and the late prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has named her third son.

On Tuesday morning, Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry, shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the name of their newborn son.

The couple revealed that they have chosen to name their little prince “Mir Zulfiqar Mahmood Chaudhry,” in honor of Bakhtawar’s maternal grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“𝘐𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘩, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘔𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭. 𝘔𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘦. 𝘖 𝘈𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘩, 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦. 𝘎𝘶𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘦𝘵 𝘔𝘶𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘥 صلى الله عليه وسلم 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘥𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥,” Bakhtwar said in her Instagram post.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari announced the birth of her third child on Monday.

Bakhtawar took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our third baby boy,” read a picture attached to the post.

Bakhtawar is married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

The couple announced the birth of their firstborn on October 10, 2021 and second son on October 6, 2022.