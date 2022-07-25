Monday, July 25, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto reveals reason why Asif Zardari left for Dubai

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto, daughter of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, has revealed the reason why the former president has left for Dubai suddenly, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Bakhtawar Bhutto said that Asif Zardari has arrived in Dubai to celebrate the first birthday of his grandson, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

“If he [Asif Zardari] did not run away for eleven years of jail why would he now. [Zardari] faced courts under every regime but never ran,” she wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that Asif Zardari’s two consecutive meetings lasting several hours with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat a few days ago, turned the political game of the Punjab CM election on its head.

The election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister was challenged in Supreme Court.

