Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, husband welcome third baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari – the eldest child of President Asif Ali Zardari and late prime minister Benazir Bhutto – announced the birth of her third child on Monday.

Bakhtawar took to her Instagram on Monday to announce the arrival of her newborn.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our third baby boy,” read a picture attached to the post.

Bakhtawar is married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021. The couple announced the birth of their firstborn on October 10, 2021 and second son on October 6, 2022.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.