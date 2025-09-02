JIT declares Gogi Butt responsible in Balaj Tipu murder case

LAHORE: In a major development in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has declared Gogi Butt responsible, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Gogi Butt was in contact with the prime suspect, Taifi Butt, and was directly involved in planning the murder of Ameer Balaj. Investigators further disclosed that Gogi Butt has previously been nominated in several murder cases linked to the Tepu family.

The JIT is expected to request the cancellation of Gogi Butt’s bail in the next hearing. After the killing of Ameer Balaj, Gogi Butt reportedly went into hiding, sources added.

Meanwhile, Taifi Butt remains a proclaimed offender in the Balaj Tipu murder case, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala (goods transport network), was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack near Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Beg neighbourhood on February 19, 2025.

According to police, the incident occurred during a wedding ceremony in a residential society near Thokar Niaz Beg as an armed assailant opened fire on Balaj Tipu, who recently joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), killing him on the spot.

Two other individuals sustained bullet wounds during the gunfire, as confirmed by the police. Meanwhile, the police said the suspect was also killed in retaliatory firing by Balaj Tipu’s gunmen.

The police said they were diligently examining the circumstances leading to the attack and the possible motives behind it.

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Ameer – alias Tipu Truckanwala – who was also shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal airport in 2010.

The death of Balaj may trigger another chapter of bloody enmity which had started with the murder of his grandfather, Billa Truckanwala, in 1994.

