Balakot Hydropower Project achieves river diversion, enters main construction phase

BALAKOT: The Balakot Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has achieved a major milestone as engineers successfully completed the river diversion and closure of the Kunhar River, allowing the project to move into its main construction phase, officials announced on Sunday.

The 300-megawatt project is being jointly developed by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and China Gezhouba Group Company Limited (CGGC). It is currently the largest hydropower project under construction by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Once operational, the Balakot Hydropower Station is expected to generate 1.144 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually — enough to supply power to approximately 1.8 million people.

The dam stands 49 meters high and features an underground powerhouse equipped with three 100 MW Francis turbine generator units and a 9.1-kilometer headrace tunnel. The successful river diversion enables the transition from “river diversion” to “dry-pit foundation construction,” paving the way for main dam works.

CGGC representative Mao Huigang described the project as a flagship of China–Pakistan cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“Balakot Hydropower Project stands as a symbol of China-Pakistan friendship,” Mao said, noting that the project has created over 2,000 local jobs and boosted industries such as power, materials, and services.

PEDO Chief Executive Officer and Project Director Habibullah Shah commended CGGC’s performance and reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two sides.

“China has always been a reliable and time-tested friend of Pakistan. This project reflects our sustained cooperation and mutual trust,” he said.

He added that the project is being executed under the supervision of the provincial government, with financing primarily provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

According to Shah, the Balakot Hydropower Project will produce 1.154 billion units of electricity annually, generating an estimated Rs 20 billion in annual revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This marks CGGC’s second successful river diversion on the Kunhar River. The company previously constructed the SK Hydropower Station, which has been generating 2.8 billion kWh of clean energy annually since it began operations last year.