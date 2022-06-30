Balancing stunt: Man drives digger across tightropes at theme park

A man has exhibited a unique balancing stunt at a construction-themed amusement park in Britain in which he drove a digger across tightropes and covered a distance of nearly 100 feet.

Hugh Edeleanu, chairman of the Diggerland theme park in Strood, Kent, England, drove the Komatsu PC14 digger across two parallel ropes suspended about 13 feet in the air.

He told KentOnline, “A lot of people have done balancing stunts with diggers and I thought a couple of tightropes and a digger at high level sounded like a challenge.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I practised it on a bit of metal first at a high level but that was a solid piece of metal that didn’t move,” said Edeleanu, adding that he had some fears before his attempt.

“I was a bit worried that it would be like trying to get into a hammock, where you get halfway in and it turns upside down, so if that had happened, that would have been a real problem,” he said. “But I did all the engineering calculations beforehand and sure enough, it paid off.”

Comments