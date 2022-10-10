Balenciaga’s new luxury bag comes for Rs50?

Are these Balenciaga’s new luxury bags or a pack of potato chips?

After selling the distressed sneakers for lacs, the Spanish luxury fashion label is back at it with yet another bizarre offering, which actually happens to be a bag of potato chips?

Balenciaga has collaborated with American potato chips brand ‘Lays’ for the new bag collection which made its debut at the Paris Fashion Week, however, is yet to be offered on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram)

The new handbag collection looks exactly like the pack of chips, with similar foldable material, and comes with zip closure. Launched in three colors to imitate the flavors of chips (Salt n Vinegar, Classic, and Flaming Hot), the product features a logo of lays in front along with a Balenciaga mention beneath.

While the hefty price tag is yet to be revealed for the ‘next must have’, internet users already have a lot to say about the product along with quite a many suggestions.

A user suggested the creative director of the brand, Demna Gvasalia (who was the one to share it on the gram) fill the ‘bag with chips to the top’, while another of her follower hoped these ones are ‘coming without calories’.

Life update: Got myself the new Balenciaga Lay’s bag😉 On my way to flex it everywhere @BALENCIAGA pic.twitter.com/Bi2yVZuDAu — Meerab Ali (@ali_miirab) October 8, 2022

What do you think about this bizarre fashion trend? Let us know your thoughts.

