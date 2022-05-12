Balenciaga offers ‘distressed’ sneakers for Rs3.5 Lacs; Internet reacts!

Luxury fashion label Balenciaga’s latest offering ‘a pair of distressed sneakers’ with a whopping price tag has left netizens scratching their heads.

Spanish fashion brand recently introduced a limited edition line of ‘fully distressed’ shoes from their popular ‘Paris Sneakers’ collection, which comes with a hefty price tag, prompting snark from social media users.

The footwear is currently available for pre-orders, and costs $1850 (roughly equals Rs3.5 lacs), in contrast to the original non-distressed design retailing at $625.

As per the brand, these pairs of shoes have been worn and dirtied on purpose. Balenciaga describes the offering as “a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe. It is finished with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”

However, consumers seem to be not ready to buy the idea of ‘fully-destroyed cotton and rubber with ripped fabric’ and are coming up with all sorts of opinions for the offering.

Here is what Twitter has to say:

honestly why would anybody buy these new balenciaga shoes? might as well do it yourself pic.twitter.com/WH8BAdV9qQ — alejandra (@wrkhs) May 10, 2022

Did Balenciaga literally just take Converse shoes and throw them in a fire?! https://t.co/scZVbqfze8 — 🐱 Illegal Pink Cat 🐱 (@Pinkcatpol1) May 10, 2022

Balenciaga is back at it with the poverty-chic pieces. They’re selling these sneakers that look like they belonged to someone who could only afford one pair of shoes their entire adulthood for *625 DOLLARS.* Unchecked capitalism is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/TgBd1gWVUh — ~NEENA ROE~ (@neenaroe) May 9, 2022

I swear consumerism in certain societies make business growth so easy man. Somebody will rock in these new Balenciaga shoes just to look cool😂. Catch me dead in these pic.twitter.com/mds7EonE7n — Brian Meshack (@BrianMeshack4) May 11, 2022

Buy a ₹500-₹700 shoes and jump in a puddle & There you just bought Balenciaga .#rip #fashion #stupidity pic.twitter.com/lkIg5CLXem — Saurabh (@SAURABHYEET) May 11, 2022

Who was going to say, the shoes that my mom took from me to throw away when I was in high-school, are now famous. they are like 10K or more literally in the trash. I told you mom! Balenciaga. pic.twitter.com/RKR6nsePAS — Christian A. Macias (@Chris_Macias_) May 10, 2022

