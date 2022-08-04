Balenciaga selling a ‘trash bag’ for Rs 4,01,971

Luxury brand Balenciaga is being ‘trashed’ after releasing a bag that overtly resembles a trash bag and that too with a huge price of $1790 dollars.

The ‘world’s most expensive trash bag’ is made out of leather and has made its way to stores after debuting in Fall 2022 in March.

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia told Women’s Wear Daily at the time that he couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?

Thanks to an Instagram post that has garnered lots of trash talk the “Trash Pouch” has gone viral. Social media users have shown reactions ranging from puzzled to outraged to fits of laughter.

One user wrote, “Hmm this is rude,” while another said, “Balenciaga is a meme designer.”

A third commenter questioned if it was a “social experiment” and another mused, “This getting out of hand.”

Another user chimed in, “They really trying to make a joke out of the consumers at this point.”

“Please don’t let these brands play you,” said another user.

“I got 40 of those under my sink,” one person commented.

“Whoever buys this needs to be thrown out in it,” said another.

