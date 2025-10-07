Colin Farrell bets big in Berger’s 'Ballad of a Small Player' trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Ballad of a Small Player has just dropped, offering the first look at Conclave director Edward Berger’s latest cinematic gamble — a gritty, atmospheric drama led by Colin Farrell.

Distributed by Netflix, Ballad of a Small Player marks Berger’s follow-up to Conclave and is already generating significant awards buzz ahead of its release.

Based on Lawrence Osborne’s acclaimed novel, Ballad of a Small Player stars Colin Farrell as a high-stakes gambler hiding out in Macau, whose carefully built facade begins to crumble as his past debts close in.

The Conclave filmmaker Edward Berger, fresh off his Oscar-winning triumph for All Quiet on the Western Front, brings his signature precision and tension to this darkly alluring story.

The film also features Tilda Swinton, Fala Chen (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Deannie Yip, and Alex Jennings (The Crown). The screenplay has been adapted by Rowan Joffé (The American), with Berger once again collaborating with cinematographer James Friend, who previously worked with him on All Quiet on the Western Front.

Shot on location across Macau and Hong Kong, Ballad of a Small Player promises an intoxicating blend of visual opulence and moral decay. Netflix will release Ballad of a Small Player in select cinemas on 17 October, ahead of its 29 October streaming debut.

The film’s pedigree — from Edward Berger’s assured direction to Colin Farrell’s simmering performance — has already made it a strong contender among awards pundits, with early chatter placing Farrell just outside the top ten in the Best Actor race, according to Gold Derby.

As the haunting new trailer for Ballad of a Small Player makes clear, this is a world where fortune and failure are separated by the flick of a card — and where Colin Farrell, once again, proves he’s a master at playing men teetering on the edge.