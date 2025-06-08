‘Ballerina’ opens to slow start at box office

‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,’ starring Hollywood actor Ana de Armas, opened to a sluggish start at the US domestic box office.

The film premiered in theatres on June 6, debuting in second place with $25 million from 3,409 locations. It marks the lowest opening in the franchise, aside from the original ‘John Wick.’

Apart from Ana de Armas playing the titular role, ‘Ballerina’ also features Keanu Reeves in the titular role from the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

The film was beaten by Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ which continued its exceptional run at the North American box office during the weekend with $32.5.

Before its release, industry analysts expected ‘Ballerina’ to fetch $35 million or more on opening, however, these projections were lowered to $30 million.

Despite the low start at the box office, fans and critics have given mostly positive reviews to the film and the lead actor, Ana de Armas.

‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’ scored an A- CinemaScore, while it received a 94 percent score both on Rotten Tomatoes and PostTrak.

Directed by Len Wiseman, the film takes place between the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and ‘Chapter 4.’

The film follows Eve Macarro, played by Hollywood actor Ana de Armas, as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Her co-stars include Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, with appearances by Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.