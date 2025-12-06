Baloch militant commander Noor Ali Chakrani surrenders along with 100 associates

SUI: Wadera Noor Ali Chakrani, a commander of a banned Baloch militant group, along with more than 100 associates, surrendered to authorities in Balochistan on Saturday.

At a ceremony held in the Sui area of Dera Bugti district, the militants renounced armed struggle and announced their decision to join the national mainstream. The group handed over their weapons to Mir Aftab Ahmed Bugti.

During the event, the former militants raised the national flag and pledged allegiance to the state, signaling what officials described as a significant step toward peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti congratulated Noor Ali Chakrani and his associates for abandoning militancy and embracing the Constitution of Pakistan.

The chief minister termed their decision “commendable,” stating that the act of laying down arms and choosing the path of peace demonstrates that the state has kept the doors of dialogue open.

He added that intelligence-based operations against anti-state elements will continue, but those who accept the Constitution and abandon violence will be welcomed. “Whoever mistakes the state’s leniency for weakness will be pursued to the very end,” he said.