Balochistan: 45,879 viral infections reported in two weeks

QUETTA: Viral infections have gripped Balochistan as the province reported over 45,879 cases in the last two weeks, ARY News reported.

According to details, Balochistan has been ravaged by viral infections after floods wreaked havoc in the province. In total, 7,258 diarrhoea, 3,699 typhoid, and 11,904 respiratory infections were reported.

In addition, 8,157 skin infections, and 1,627 eye infections, were reported in the last two weeks. 25,574 cases of malaria, 2,278 typhoid cases and 9,450 cases of other viral infections were reported in the last two weeks.

Earlier on Saturday, the Balochistan government announced hiring 61 medical practitioners to curb the high-rising infections in the province.

The hiring process will be completed by next week. The doctors will be hired on a six-month contract, sources told.

At least 25 men and 36 women doctors would be hired to control the rising rates of infections in the province. The doctors would be provided with the wages and privileges of BPS-17 officers.

The doctors would be posted in Suhbatpur, Sibbi, Naseerbabad, Jhal Magsi, Kachhi, and Jafferabad.

Nine female and six male doctors would be posted in medical camps in Jafferabad, while four male and nine female doctors in Kachhi. Naseeabad would get five female and three male officers, and Suhbatpur would get five female and three male medical practitioners.

Another eight female and three male doctors would be posted in Sibbi, and two male officers would be posted in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district.

