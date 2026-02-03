Balochistan Agriculture Minister Ali Hassan Zehri resigns, citing personal constraints

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Minister for Agriculture, Ali Hassan Zehri, has tendered his resignation from his post, ARY News reported. Zehri has formally submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti.

Explaining the reasons for his departure, Zehri stated that he felt unable to fulfil the promises made to the people of the province and, consequently, decided to step down.

He also noted that a lack of time prevented him from concentrating fully on his ministerial duties.

However, sources suggest that the resignation stems from deepening differences with the Chief Minister. Zehri had previously accused CM Bugti of failing to prioritize the resolution of provincial issues.

The resignation comes just one day after a provincial cabinet expansion, which saw Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ali Madad Jatak appointed as the Home Minister.

Yesterday, PPP leader Mir Ali Madad Jattak was sworn in as the home minister of Balochistan.

Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to Mr Jattak at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Assembly Speaker retired Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, the chief secretary, provincial secretaries and political leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The portfolio of the home minister was with the Balochistan chief minister who is also holding the portfolio of the provincial information minister.