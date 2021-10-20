Balochistan to deliberate over no-trust motion against Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Secretary Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday issued agenda of the assembly session requisitioned to table no-trust motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

Provincial assembly’s 14 lawmakers had submitted the no-trust motion to the secretariat of the provincial legislature including 11 signatories of ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), two members of the BNP and a lawmaker of the PTI.

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned today.

“Bad governance by the chief minister has created frustration, unemployment and lawlessness,” according to the text of the no-confidence motion submitted at the assembly secretariat.

“Bad governance has also affected performance of various institutions as the chief minister running the government without consultation, which has caused an irreparable loss to the province,” according to the text.

“Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan should be removed from his office over the poor performance of his government,” the motion submitted to the assembly secretariat demanded.

The movers will need a simple majority of 33 members to pass the no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

Opposition claims it has the required number to send Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal packing as 14 members of his coalition government are signatories on the motion.

