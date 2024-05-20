Balochistan Assembly demands LPG plants in province

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking installation of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant in province, ARY News reported.

Provincial legislature’s member Asad Baloch MPA tabled the resolution for installation of LPG plant in Balochistan.

“Balochistan’s gas being sent to other provinces for use, while only two percent people in the province using the natural gas,” resolution read.

“Load shedding of gas is also being made in the areas where natural gas being supplied for use”.

The legislature asked provincial government to contact the federal government over Balochistan’s gas issue.

The assembly in the resolution also demanded for installation of LPG plants in those areas of Balochistan, where natural gas not being supplied to consumers.