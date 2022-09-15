Balochistan Assembly employees announce strike, boycott of proceedings

Quetta: Employees of the Balochistan Assembly have announced a strike and boycott of assembly proceedings until their 7-point charter of demands is not fulfilled, ARY News reported citing Assembly Officers and Staff Association (AOSA).

According to a representative of the AOSA, employees of the provincial assembly will boycott the assembly session starting September 19. The union has presented a 7-point charter of demands to the government, and the strike would continue until those demands are fulfilled, he added.

Also Read: Protest sit-in continues before Balochistan Assembly for third day

The demands put forward by the AOSA include the renovation of the assembly mosque, approval of the assembly employees’ housing scheme, and legislation to employ children of deceased assembly employees.

Comments