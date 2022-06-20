Balochistan Assembly’s budget session postponed again

QUETTA: The budget session for the Balochistan Assembly has been postponed for another day after it emerged that the Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is busy with activities of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), that witnessed cracks in recent days, ARY NEWS reported.

The Balochistan Assembly session for Budget 2022-23 was summoned on Monday however, the chief minister has sent a summary to the acting governor to postpone it for another day.

The chief minister sought a delay after he would be busy with the council session of the BAP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has been elected unopposed as the President of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The intra-party elections of the BAP were held on Sunday and the new office bearers were elected in the General Council session.

In the BAP General Council Session, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar is elected unopposed as Central Secretary-General. Senior provincial minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh has been elected as the BAP Balochistan President and Minister Noor Mohammad General Secretary.

Jam Kamal, who was the president of the party, rejected the process to conduct the elections, days after he along with other BAP leaders faced defeat when he failed to present a no-trust move against the chief minister over the lack of required numbers in the assembly.

