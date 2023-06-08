Balochistan Awami Party decides boycotting budget session

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to boycott tomorrow’s budget session, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

BAP chief Abdul Quddus Bizenjo issued instructions to the party senators and lawmakers to boycott the upcoming budget session.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken due to the non-payment of Rs55 billion dues of the Balochistan government. Earlier, BAP also boycotted the key session of the National Economic Council (NEC).

The BAP chief warned of action against the violators of the party policy.

The federal government is set to announce the federal budget for the next fiscal year tomorrow with a total volume exceeding Rs 13,800 billion.