Balochistan govt imposes six-month ban on strikes in educational institutions

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has declared all strikes and illegal work stoppages in the education sector as prohibited under the Balochistan Special Education Services Act 2019, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision comes as part of efforts to ensure uninterrupted educational activities in the province.

The School Education Department of Balochistan has officially labeled any strike by teachers or educational staff as illegal. Authorities have announced that legal action will be taken against any institution or individual violating the order.

Under Section 6 of the Act, all educational institutions, both public and private, are now subject to a complete ban on strikes for the next six months. Sources within the department confirmed that mechanisms are in place to enforce penalties against violators.

The decision has been declared immediately enforceable and will apply across all government and private schools and colleges in the province. The move is aimed at safeguarding the public interest and maintaining the continuity of academic activities throughout Balochistan.