Balochistan board postpones inter exams

QUETTA: Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education postponed the inter exams, scheduled to start on Tuesday due to unavoidable reasons, ARY News reported.

The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman in a statement said that inter exams are being postponed for three weeks for three weeks.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said that the inter examinations have been postponed following the teachers’ announcement to boycott the exams.

On the other hand, the students seemed not pleased with the decision and expressed their concerns that the delay in exams might affect their admissions to medical colleges in the next session.

Earlier in Karachi, a scuffle broke out at the Matric Board office in Karachi after an attempt to change examination centres led to chaos, resulting in broken glass and injuries to the Exams Controller.

Read More: Karachi matric students face disruptions due to load shedding at exam centers

The incident happened during annual Matric exams in Karachi. The dispute arose when representatives from different schools arrived at the Matric Board office demanding changes in exam centres.

The confrontation between the Board staff and those pushing for the changes quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Sources confirmed that during the clash, glass panels were broken, and the Exams Controller, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, sustained injuries.