Balochistan budget 2022-23 to be presented tomorrow

Quetta: Balochistan’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 will be presented in the provincial assembly on June 20, 2022, ARY News reported.

According to details, the budget session of the Balochistan assembly has been summoned on June 20, 2022. The volume of the provincial budget is expected to be Rs600 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Kehtran will present the budget in the assembly on Monday. A total of Rs350 billion has been allocated to complete ongoing projects and expenses.

Fianance Ministry sources say that the amount of provincial PSDP has been set at Rs250 billion. A total of 5000 jobs and solarization of government hospital has been recommended in the budget.

The budget session will commence at 4 pm on June 20, 2022.

