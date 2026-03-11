Balochistan Cabinet announces austerity measures, abolishes nearly 800 posts

QUETTA: The Balochistan Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has approved a wide-ranging austerity package to reduce government expenditures and conserve fuel amid global and regional economic challenges.

The cabinet announced the salary contribution, that provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries will voluntarily forgo two months of salaries.

Under the austerity measures, members of the provincial assembly will take a 25 percent voluntary reduction in salaries.

Government officers in Grade 20 and above earning more than Rs 300,000 per month will contribute two days’ salary.

Employees in the health and education sectors are exempt from these deductions.

Operational and Administrative Changes:

Most government meetings will be held online or via video link to reduce travel costs.

Official dinners will only be permitted for foreign delegations.

Seminars and training programs must be approved in advance and held only in government buildings.

Four-day work week introduced for government offices (banks and essential services exempt).

50 percent of employees will work from home on a rotational basis.

Spring holidays have been announced for schools, colleges, and universities until March 23, with exams continuing as scheduled.

Social and Fuel Conservation Guidelines

Wedding ceremonies are limited to 200 guests with only one dish served.

Vehicle speeds on highways are restricted to 65–80 km/h to conserve fuel.

Sarfraz Bugti announced that nearly 800 unnecessary posts at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat have been abolished to cut administrative expenses. He said the government is setting an example by leading the austerity drive, ensuring savings are redirected toward public welfare projects.

Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail praised the initiative, calling it a responsible step under current economic conditions. He expressed hope that the measures would encourage other institutions and the public to adopt similar practices, contributing to economic stability.