Balochistan cabinet donates one month salary for flood relief

The provincial cabinet of Balochistan on Tuesday announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs amid heavy rains and floods across the province, ARY News reported.



According to details, the Blaochsitan cabinet announced to donate their one-month salary for flood relief programs, while the government would also deduct one say the salary of government employees and use it for flood relief programs.

The cabinet also approved allocating magistrate authority to Secretary Transport and first-class magistrate to Regional Transport Authority. The authorities were allocated under Transport Force.

The cabinet also approved a 15% hike in the salaries and pensions of government employees. The announcement of the hike was made in the budget for 2022-23.

The hike would be implemented from July 1, 2022, the Balochistan cabinet decided.

On August 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the provision of Rs50,000 cash relief to flood-affected people through a transparent process within three days.

The premier issued directions while presiding over a meeting of the Relief Coordination Committee constituted for the flood-affected areas here in Islamabad.

Chairing a meeting of the Flood Relief Coordination Committee in Islamabad on Monday, he said an amount of 50, 000 rupees instead of 30,000 rupees should immediately be provided to all the flood-hit families.

